Sweden’s foremost opera and ballet theater fined $300,000 for 2023 fatal fall of stage technician

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Stockholm-based Royal Swedish Opera has been fined 3 million kronor or $300,000 after a stage technician died last year when he fell around 13 meters or more than 40 feet from a balcony as he was carrying out work inside the building. Swedish broadcaster SVT reported Friday that the fatal fall had been investigated as “a work environment violation” and Prosecutor Jennie Nordin said the death could have been avoided. The Royal Opera employee died after falling on Sept. 21. He was flown in a helicopter to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Sweden’s national theater for opera and ballet was founded in 1773.

