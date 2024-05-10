Police: Theft suspect stole 2 police vehicles while handcuffed, survived 11 officers’ gunfire

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A man in a hospital gown who stole two police cruisers while handcuffed and survived gunfire from 11 police officers is in no shape to see a judge. That’s according to his lawyer, who requested a mental exam. The police chief in the small town of Paris, Maine was taking the theft suspect to jail on Monday when he drove off in the chief’s truck. He ended up in a ditch and officers opened fire. A bystander’s video shows him jumping into another police vehicle and driving off again. At least five law enforcement agencies were involved. His next hearing was set Friday for May 15.

By PATRICK WHITTLE and DAVID SHARP Associated Press

