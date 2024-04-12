The return of horse-drawn caissons to Arlington National Cemetery is delayed for at least months

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army says it will not restart the use of horse-drawn caissons at Arlington National Cemetery for months and maybe longer as it struggles to improve the care of the horses. Two died in 2022 as a result of poor feed and living conditions. The announcement comes nearly a year after the Army suspended the use of the gray and black horses for funerals. Officials say they are making progress buying new horses, getting better equipment, and improving the training, facilities and turnout areas They say it’s been far more time consuming and difficult than initially expected to get the program going again.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

