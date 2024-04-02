Skip to Content
A woman was killed just after asking police for protection from an ex-partner. Greece is asking why

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have ordered an urgent investigation into a woman’s fatal stabbing outside an Athens police precinct where she had just requested protection from an ex-boyfriend. The 28-year-old’s death has triggered new calls by left-wing opposition parties for the intentional killing of women or girls with a gender-related motivation to be recognized as a distinct term in Greece’s criminal code. The Athens stabbing was the sixth femicide reported in Greece this year. In 2023, 15 were reported.

