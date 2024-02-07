Papua New Guinea’s prime minister becomes the first Pacific leader to address Australia’s parliament

SYDNEY (AP) — Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has become the first Pacific leader to address Australia’s parliament. He vowed “nothing will come in between our two countries.” The nations later announced that Australia will spend more than $65.3 million on Papua New Guinea’s internal security, including a police barracks and training facility. Marape also met with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Thursday and the neighbors released details of a security pact signed in December. Papua New Guinea described Australia as its preferred security partner in a region dealing with China’s growing ambitions.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.