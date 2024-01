ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say three people were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex. KTVT-TV reports authorities in Arlington say a shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The station reports that officers who responded to a home on Chatham Green Lane found three victims who had died of gunshot wounds. Police did not immediately identify the victims.

