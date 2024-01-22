Guinea soccer team appeals to fans to ‘celebrate carefully’ following supporter deaths

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — The Guinea soccer team has appealed to fans to “celebrate carefully” after several supporters were killed in traffic accidents back home following the team’s win over Gambia at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Guinea soccer federation says “we are deeply saddened by the loss of some of our supporters during the celebrations of the win over Gambia. Celebrate carefully and take care of yourselves.” Guinea defeated Gambia 1-0 on Friday to take a big step toward reaching the Africa Cup’s last 16. Federation spokesman Amadou Makadji told BBC Sport Africa that six people died while several others were injured after fans spilled out into the streets across Guinea to celebrate in cars and on motorcycles after the game.

