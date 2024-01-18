Central Coast residents speak about election year issues on and off the ballot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Whether it is a candidate or ballot issue, this is a year of hot-button topics that can flare up any conversation.

Politics. Housing costs. Gas prices. Inflation overall. Wars. They are all enough to stir up a group, get people to rally in the streets or head to the polls.

Checking in with Central Coast residents just before the primary races fire off across the country we found many people trying to process their choices.

Nipomo Resident Mary Ellen McCammon said, "I'm cautiously optimistic but there's a reason for concern. I wish we had better choices that's what I hope."

To avoid too many conflicts with family and friends she said, "we don't talk about it. We talk about other things. "

Castaic resident Jim Buehler said, "I optimistic for a good year, absolutely. We have to have hope that we have a very good year. We have to hope that people who are in office are leading governments.

If big picture politics is too much, he says, to make a difference, "we want to look at the lowest possible level. Whether it's your school board or city, congress, city council and move it on."

If it's not politics outright, it's inflation and the economy that's affecting the mood of America, it's their savings and their cost of living.

Santa Barbara resident Syd Holmes who is a sand sculpture artist says, "I imagine in the economy right now it could hard for some people to be optimistic. I think people have had so many bad years since COVID that people are ready for a change and i think usually the pattern goes the pendulum will swing from one side or the other so people are ready for that swing."

Finances can also be a strain on many levels. Buehler said, "the nature of the economy has a lot to do with what is going to happen with politics, is politics is going to drive the economy? "

Many people were looking for a silver lining or a change for the good.

Camarillo resident Matthew Bryan said, "I'm always optimistic, still trying to figure out as much as I can, take in as much news as possible but always optimist."

Election ballots locally go out in early February about a month before the Super Tuesday primary.