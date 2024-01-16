Dominican Republic to launch pilot program offering a 4-day workweek to public and private workers

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Private and public companies in the Dominican Republic are preparing for a voluntary six-month pilot program aimed at creating a four-day workweek in the first move of its kind for the Caribbean country. The Dominican government said Monday that the project will launch in February and employees will earn the same salary. The move would reduce the standard workweek from the required 44 hours to 36 hours. Companies expected to participate include Claro, the Latin American telecommunications giant; power company EGE Haina; IMCA, a heavy equipment business, and the government’s National Health Insurance agency.

