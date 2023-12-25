Cal State University Faculty Plan Week-Long Strike Across All Campuses in January

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Faculty Association, which represents 29,000 workers across the Cal State University, is planning a system-wide strike affecting all 23 campuses in January as the union negotiates for better pay and benefits.



The CFA Board of Directors voted unanimously in favor of a five-day strike from January 22-26th, the organization said in a news release. A strike of this magnitude would likely lead to cancelled classes at all campuses, including Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Cal State Channel Islands.



According to the news release, the week-long strike is contingent upon the outcome of a series of upcoming bargaining sessions starting January 8th. The CFA, which represents professors, lecturers, librarians and other workers, is seeking a 12% salary raise and greater parental leave, among other concerns.



The decision for a larger strike comes after a series of one-day strikes that took place at four campuses in early December. The CFA also says the January strike will be done in solidarity with Teamsters Local 2010, a union representing skilled trade workers on Cal State campuses that is also negotiating a new contract. Your News Channel reported on a Teamsters rally at Cal State Channel Islands on Nov. 14th, where workers said they were looking for better pay and a fair wage scale.