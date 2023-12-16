Gardner Minshew, Colts bolster playoff chances, beat fading Steelers 30-13

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gardner Minshew threw three touchdown passes and the Indianapolis Colts rushed for 170 yards, improving their playoff prospects with a 30-13 win over the sagging Pittsburgh Steelers. Minshew was 18 of 28 for 215 yards and matched his career high for TD passes while leading a Colts offense lacking its usual complement of playmakers. The Colts have won five of six to improve to 8-6 and temporarily moved a half-game ahead of three teams for the AFC’s seventh and final playoff spot. The Steelers dropped their third straight to fall to 7-7 and into last place in the rugged AFC North.

