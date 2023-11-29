Skip to Content
Two people medically transported following traffic incident on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

KEYT
By

today at 9:56 am
Published 10:25 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Two people were transported after a two-vehicle accident on Highway 101 near the Milpas off-ramp Wednesday morning.

According to Santa Barbara City Fire Department, one person was discovered in the roadway with moderate to major injuries to their head and face and the other person was found in a truck on its side down the embankment on the right-hand side of the roadway with minor injuries.

Both people were transported to Cottage Hospital for treatment detail Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

