NYC carriage driver shown in video flogging horse is charged with animal cruelty

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say a carriage horse driver has been charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty more than a year after his horse collapsed on the streets of Manhattan. Ian McKeever was arraigned on a charge of overdriving, torturing and injuring an animal for his treatment of the horse named Ryder on Aug. 10, 2022. Video published by the New York Post showed McKeever pulling on Ryder’s reins and flogging the horse with a whip after it collapsed. Prosecutors say the horse was in poor health and should not have been working. The horse was later euthanized. McKeever’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

