4 men wounded in shootout over allegedly stolen car on Interstate 59 in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say four men have been wounded in a shootout after a confrontation on an interstate over an allegedly stolen car. It happened at about 4:30 p.m. Friday on southbound Interstate 59 in Birmingham. Police say a group of people spotted what they believed was their stolen car and followed it, leading to a confrontation and a shootout. Two men had life-threatening injuries and two others had lesser injuries. Nobody else was hurt. Police say all four are considered suspects in the shootout.

