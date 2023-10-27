Direct Relief sends vaccines for health fair in Maui



GOLETA, Calif, - As the Lahaina community continues to recover from August’s devastating fire, a health fair is expected to bring much needed health services this weekend.

"Yeah, large part of the area still power a lot of the healthcare facilities in Lahaina burned down … a lot of damage so even things like I access refrigeration for vaccines have been completely eliminated from that area," said spokesperson Brea Burkholz of Direct Relief.

Direct Relief is supporting the health fair with donated vaccines, including protection against Covid-19, influenza, RSV, and more.

“We’re coming in the flu season, so it’s really important to get those preventative vaccines for people who may have lost access to their traditional channels of healthcare," said Burkholz.

Over a dozen providers, nonprofits, associations and the Hawai’i Department of Health will gather for the health fair.

“It’s Important for them to receive this because it would be helpful for them with no electricity possibly no refrigeration … we want to provide whatever they need for the community," said pharmacist Helentina Pang of Direct Relief.

In addition to the vaccines, several portable refrigerators are also being sent for the health fair.

“It’s inspiring to be part of this initiative … part of this campaign … we are then able to reestablish for patience for their care and for preventative health," said Pang

Supplies including needles and syringes, gloves, alcohol swabs, and more will also be provided for those in need.

Who is hope is that we can continue to support the community of Lahaina and wider maleate to give them access to medicines and that’s a surprise that they really need.

While The health fair prioritizes Lahaina residents and evacuees who lost their homes to the wildfires and now reside within the resorts in the area, anyone is welcome.