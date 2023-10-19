A cooldown begins Friday, running into early next week

A heat advisory remains in effect until 8:00 pm for the south Salinas, San Luis Obispo County interior, central Ventura County, Ojai, and Lake Casitas valleys. After a very hot Thursday, temperatures will take a big dive into Friday.

A high surf advisory expires at 9:00 am Friday on the Central Coast, and at 9:00 pm on the Ventura County coast. Breaking waves will be 10 to 15 feet, and 6 to 9 feet respectively. Rip currents will be very strong. A beach hazards statement will also run on the South Coast until 9:00 pm Friday with 6 to 9 waves.

Highs Friday will be in the 70s near the coast, with some Central Coast beaches in the mid to upper 60s. Inland, temperatures will be in the mid-80s to low 90s.

A weak trough to our south will move northwest on Friday. Offshore flow will flip onshore, and the marine layer should fill out more in the evening.

With onshore flow increasing over the weekend, the marine layer will only get more extensive in the night to morning hours. Patchy drizzle or light rain is possible. Temperatures will cool down further on Saturday and Sunday.

The cooling trend could continue into Monday in some cases. Broad troughing will take over and an inside slider (upper low down the inside border of California) will drop into Central California on Monday.

Between Sunday to Tuesday, there is a 10 percent chance of light rain for most of the region. By Tuesday or Wednesday, temperatures will start to recover with northerly flow.