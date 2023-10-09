California Avocado Festival helps nonprofits raise funds

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-From the top of the Ferris wheel, riders saw all the people at the 37th California Avocado Festival, while organizers saw a huge success.

Festivals Board member Michael Lazaro, who is credited with a seemless production, was reluctant to call it a record turnout.

"We had the appropriate amount of things needed to accommodate the crowd,"said Lazaro,"It was good, because people just put their guard down," said Lazaro.

Lazaro said they will make some adjustments, but they are pretty happy with this year's festival.

All of the proceeds benefit Future Farmers of America and the Carpinteria Education Foundation.

A new auction held while judges tasted guacamole contest entries helped raise about $2,000 for FFA.

"Yeah, we had three huge, huge avocados. One of them went for over $300. Another lovely gentleman donated $500 to the FFA," said Assistant Festival Director Olivia Sorgman, " So, that was a great auction and fundraiser for them."

Rebecca Brand, who emceed the auction with Arthur von Weisenberger said the FAA kids learn all about raising avocados and more on local farms.

At least a dozen nonprofits including, the Carpinteria Lions Club, Carpinteria Boosters, Carpinteria High School Cheerleaders and the Greek Orthodox Church raise money by running food booths.

They sold avocado ice cream, avocado shrimp cocktails, fried avocados and much more.

Josh Pangan and his three-year-old son Siles said they liked the guacamole and chips.

James Melillo, who won a trophy for the best guacamole presentation, said nonprofits need all the help they can get from the community.

Festival-goers of all ages went all out dressing from head to toe in green and many made fashion statements at the event.

Wtih 60 bands on 3 stages between Friday aternoon and Sunday evening people had a chance to dance to all kinds of music.

That's why they call it "3 days full of Peace, Love and Guacamole."

Volunteers helped clean up, all but the banner and few balloons on Linden Avenue.

Organizers have already met to start working on the 38th California Avocado Festival that will be held on the first weekend of October next year.

For more information visit https//www.avofest.org.

