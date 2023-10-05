AT&T and Gallaudet University unveil a football helmet for deaf and hard of hearing quarterbacks
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — AT&T and Gallaudet University have developed a football helmet for quarterbacks who are deaf or hard of hearing. The innovation allows a coach to call a play on a tablet from the sideline that then shows up visually on a small display screen inside the quarterback’s helmet. Gallaudet, which competes in Division III, was cleared by the NCAA to use the helmet in its game on Saturday at home against Hilbert.