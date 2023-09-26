Pedestrian trapped beneath vehicle after traffic incident on Foothill Road Tuesday afternoon
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department is responding to a pedestrian-involved traffic incident in the 2900 block of Foothill Road Tuesday afternoon.
According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident page, the pedestrian is currently trapped under the car but is conscious and breathing.
This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.