2 more teens arrested in Baltimore block party mass shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have arrested two more teenagers in a mass shooting that left two people dead and 28 others injured during an annual block party earlier this summer. Police arrested 18-year-old Aaron Brown and a 14-year-old who is underage and has not been named. Both face multiple charges, including attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. It wasn’t immediately clear from court records if Brown had an attorney. He’s charged with dozens of counts, including attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Two other teens had been previously arrested in the shooting. Officials say the investigation is ongoing and detectives are looking to identify more suspects.

