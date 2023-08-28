Locals beat heat wave on ocean waves

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Dangerously hot conditions in Santa Barbara County can lead to heat related illnesses like heat stroke.

Locals are finding all sorts of ways to cope with the extreme heat.

“The sun is coming in kind of hot, so I decided to get some water a little bit could down,” said Christopher Lopez, who lives in Isla Vista.

The CDC reports that around 618 people in the country are killed by extreme heat each year.

Heat related illnesses like heat stroke happen when the body is not able to properly cool itself.

If you notice any of the following symptoms at the beach seek help from a lifeguard.

“If you turn really red. If you're dry, really thirsty, if you, you know, start losing consciousness, if you're feeling a little dizzy, lightheaded, those are some key symptoms to keep an eye out for,” said Santa Barbara Beach Supervisor Alex Szymczak.

We spoke to Canadian tourists who quickly found out that getting close to the coast is the ultimate heat hack.

“Being close to the ocean definitely helps. There's this constant cool breeze that hits you and it feels like you're sitting in an air conditioner, I guess, with this canopy as well,” said Adeel Sheikh, who is visiting from Canada.

Unfortunately, it’s not always possible for everyone to get to the coast, especially those with disabilities and lack of transportation.

“Well, if you're not in good physical condition, you can't ride a bike. You don’t have someone to push you in a wheelchair. So heat will make a big difference,” said Stanley Walker, who lives in Santa Barbara.

But you can still protect yourself from the comfort of your own home.

“If you're indoors, turn on that AC and drink a lot of water,” said Shelly Salinas, who lives in Santa Barbara.

An excessive heat warning will remain in effect until 8 pm on Tuesday.