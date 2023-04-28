Mission Scholars expands in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Mission Scholars, a project of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, is expanding its reach to help the underserved community in Santa Barbara, Goleta and now, Carpinteria.

(Left to right) Itzli Lopez Torres, Erica Olea, Joseline Gonzalez

The non-profit that launched in 2018 initially began with a student load of ten from Santa Barbara, San Marcos and, Dos Pueblos High Schools. Now, roughly 25 exceptional, high-achieving students from low-income families will reap the benefits of Mission Scholars' dedication.

One scholarship supporter described the goal as a way to "lock arms" with the student recipients and "march forward" -- not only helping them navigate the college admission process, interviews and, financial requirements but also, helping them stay in college once they're admitted.

"I wouldn't have known where to start with college application and access process had it not been for the Mission Scholars' coordinators," said Erica Olea, a senior at San Marcos High School. "I know that I have a team of people just supporting me through every step of the way and I couldn't be more thankful."

Each sponsored recipient is a first generation college student.

"We're the first people and we're setting the standard," said Olea. "We're setting an example for the future generations of doing the impossible and doing what no one thought we could do."

Olea was accepted to the University of Chicago and will start in the Fall. She is hoping to double major in Biology and Business Administration, with an emphasis on Public Health.

"It's completely changed my life and my view of what's possible for me," said Itzli Lopez Torres, a senior a Dos Pueblos High. "For my family, I think it means a better future. I think it means creating a path for my younger siblings, my younger cousins, everyone that's going to come after me, that it is possible for first generation and minority students to attend a four year university and have a lot bigger of a world than we're used to."

Lopez Torres was accepted to Boston University and will also begin in the Fall. She plans to spend the next six years working towards a bachelor's degree in Health Sciences and a doctorate in Physical Therapy.

"I will be going to Claremont McKenna College on a full ride studying Chicanx-Latinx Studies," said Joseline Gonzalez, a senior at Santa Barbara High.

Gonzalez's family emigrated from Mexico when she was a toddler.

"We never thought I would make it this far but thanks to everyone and all the support, here I am!"