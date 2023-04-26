US to send nuclear ballistic submarines to Korean Peninsula

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol are set to sign an agreement that includes plans to have U.S. nuclear-armed submarines make dock visits in South Korea for the first time in more than 40 years. That’s according to three senior Biden administration officials who briefed reporters on the conspicuous show of support to Seoul amid growing worry about nuclear threats by North Korea. Wednesday’s announcement of the dock visits is a key element of what’s being dubbed the “Washington Declaration,” aimed at deterring North Korea from carrying out an attack on its neighbor. The declaration is being unveiled as Biden hosts Yoon for a state visit.

By AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

