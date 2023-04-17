Grand jury refuses to indict officer for fatal mall shooting

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A grand jury has refused to indict a former northern Virginia police officer after he fatally shot an unarmed shoplifting suspect outside a busy shopping mall in February. Authorities presented the case to a grand jury for an indictment against Wesley Shifflett, who shot and killed Timothy McCree Johnson outside Tysons Corner Center on Feb. 22. Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano _ who ran for office on a reform agenda that included holding police accountable for misdeeds _ had called a press conference Monday, presumably to announce criminal charges. But the noon press conference was first delayed, then canceled. Descano later issued a statement saying he’s evaluating all options in light of the grand jury’s decision. Shifflett was fired from his job last month.

