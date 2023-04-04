Tenants in “California’s Biggest Mass Eviction” call for action

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Board Supervisor Laura Capps is calling "CODE RED" as close to a thousand tenants in one of Isla Vista's largest apartment complexes are being evicted.

Eviction notices went out to tenants of the CBC & Sweeps Complex on March 16 detailing that a substantial remodel is planned and everyone has 60 days to leave following a change of property ownership.

The multi-billion dollar real estate firm Core Spaces recently acquired the complex that is said to house 6 percent of renters in Isla Vista alone.

During a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Capps said that she believes this mass eviction is perhaps the biggest in California. Capps added her office has been in contact with all 264 units effected.

During today's public comment, renters from the complex and around the county voiced their concerns.

One CBC & Sweeps Apartment tenant spoke at the public forum sharing the demographic of vulnerable groups impacted by the evictions.

"Many people here are families that have been here for over 30 years. People in section eight, all low income, elderly, disabled, while this problem has been happening all over Isla Vista. Our complex is about to evict roughly 240 units and over a thousand people. As of March 16th, many families were given 60 days. So we need to act now."

The Isla Vista Community Service District is asking the board to fund legal counsel for all tenants, adopt legislation to regulate renovations, and declare a moratorium on mass evictions in light of a local and state housing crisis.

Supervisor Capps and Supervisor Das Williams asked county workers if there is anything the county could do to help. A county worker at the meeting said eviction law and tenant protection is largely regulated by the state. However, Santa Barbara County Ordinance Chapter 44 does state that tenants in certain circumstances can be paid a relocation benefit equal to three months of rent at fair market value for the area which is determined under a specific federal statute or $7,000, whichever is greater.

Santa Barbara County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato says the county does have a contract with Legal Aid. Miyasato says of the $25,000 partnership for fair housing outreach, mediation, and education about a little less than half has been used so far.

A county worker did add that any updates or amendments to Chapter 44 would operate prospectively and not retroactively based on some of the information heard during Tuesday's meeting and previous meetings.