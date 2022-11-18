Skip to Content
Blaming Kurds for unrest, Iran threatens Iraq with offensive

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and SAMYA KULLAB
Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Multiple Iraqi and Kurdish officials say a senior Iranian military official has threatened Iraq with an unprecedented ground military operation if Baghdad does not disarm Iranian Kurdish opposition groups and fortify its shared borders with Iran. The threat was delivered this week by Iranian Gen. Esmail Ghaani, head of the expeditionary Quds Force on an unannounced visit. It is unclear how serious the ultimatum is but the demand puts Baghdad in a predicament. Iraqi officials privately do not believe Iranian allegations that opposition groups are weapons smuggling to support anti-government protests ongoing across Iran.

