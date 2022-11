Santa Barbara, Calif. -- An unidentified male was struck by a Uber passenger car this morning.

CHP and Santa Barbara County Fire firefighters responded to the calll aorund 1:49 a.m this morning. Ground paramedics pronounced him dead on scene.

It occurred near highway 101 on Fairview ave in Goleta.

Authorities reporting the highway is closed for the time being. More updates as they come in.