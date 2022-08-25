Skip to Content
Highway 1 in Santa Maria reopened after Prius collided with farm tractor

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - An accident on Highway 1 temporarily blocked all lanes between Santa Maria and Guadalupe Thursday morning. The crash happened in foggy conditions.

The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. and involved a Toyota Prius and farm tractor, according to the California Highway Patrol. The Prius suffered major front-end damage.

Two people in the Prius were injured, one with minor injuries and the other with moderate to severe injuries.

The highway reopened just before 9 a.m., according to CalTrans.

