Montecito mudslide survivor releases new book about how to free their mind from the past

MONTECITO, Calif. – Mary Firestone was pregnant when she found herself trapped on the counter of her bathroom in her Montecito home on the night of Jan. 9, 2018 – when disaster struck the Montecito community as flooding and debris erupted down the hillsides.

Firestone was trapped in her home, separated from her son and husband, as she watched as her house was torn apart by the mudslide. Now, Firestone is releasing a book about that fateful evening.

The book, titled "Trusting the Dawn," gives insight into one survivor's story of the life altering event that affected thousands and costed a community 23 lives.

Firestone takes readers through the aftermath of the mudslide to her journey to light and life after survival. A survivor herself Firestone aims to offer others a way back from the dark of the past.

The book is set to release Tuesday, August 23rd. For more information, click here.