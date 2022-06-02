Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death in Montecito.

Investigators were called to a home in the 900 block of Park Lane around 8:30 a.m. last Friday, May 27.

Deputies received a call about someone who was unresponsive. When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had died. Investigators said there were "suspicious circumstances."

Then on Wednesday this week, the Coroner's Bureau conducted an autopsy and determined the death did not appear natural. The Coroner's Bureau is still waiting for toxicology results to make a final determination on the cause of death.

The woman's name has not been released, pending notification of next-of-kin.

The sheriff's office says an investigation is underway, but no additional details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division at 805-681-4150.