Top programs leaning on boosts from popular transfer portal

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

College basketball coaches around the country are plugging holes and adding veterans to their rosters through the transfer portal. It’s the new, popular offseason ritual for teams looking to plug some immediate holes to supplement the traditional high school signees and replace NBA draft departures, who often don’t announce their decisions until April. Some rosters are still taking shape. Kentucky’s Keion Brooks, Baylor’s Matthew Mayer and New Mexico State’s Teddy Allen were among the players entering the portal just ahead of the NCAA’s May 1 deadline.