Santa Barbara County Foodbank kicks off emergency disaster training for multiple agencies

Santa Barbara, Calif. - Agencies across Santa Barbara County is participating in a disaster response training.

The Santa Barbara County Foodbank"s disaster specialist Anthony Rodriguez is leading the three-day training.

He is showing volunteers from the agencies how to respond in a disaster situation such as a fire or other related emergency situations.

Some of the agencies participating include the Santa Maria Salvation Army and the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara.

The training began Friday Morning and will continue through Sunday.