Santa Maria Public Library to temporarily close for computer system upgrade

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Public Library will be closed on Saturday, April 23.

A city spokesman says the closure is because the library is migrating to a new computer system

The city says the Black Gold Library online catalogs will not be available from April 22 through April 24 because of the work.

Online browsing, accounts and holds will also be unavailable during that time.

People can still access digital content from OverDrive, hoopla and Enki, and the full online catalog will be back on Monday, April 25.

During the system change, library-goers will have their passwords changed to the last four digits of the primary phone number listed on their account. People can reset their password after they log in for the first time.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Santa Maria Public Library at 805-925-0994 ext. 8523.

More information on library services can be found here.

Other libraries within the Black Gold Cooperative Library system will also be impacted by the system update.