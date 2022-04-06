San Luis Obispo County public libraries to close for two days in April

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – All San Luis Obispo County Public Libraries will be closed from April 22-23 for a catalog operating system update, according to the county.

The closure impacts all of the libraries in the Black Gold Cooperative Library System, which includes the Goleta, Solvang, and Lompoc libraries in Santa Barbara County.

Online browsing, accounts, and holds will be unavailable starting April 21 through April 25, when all Black Gold libraries will be offline.

EBooks, audiobooks, and other downloadable items will still be available, according to SLO County.

The catalog operating system update will change patron's library account passwords, but people can reset their passwords at anytime online.

SLO County Public Libraries will leave the Black Gold Cooperative system on July 1.People who have a library card that begins with 22063 will not need a new card to use the libraries after the transition, but people with cards that have a different prefix should sign up for a new card.