Attorneys: Judge releases video in California fatal shooting

CABAZON, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California judge has ordered the release of police body-camera footage in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in 2017. Edward Paul Manning III was shot and killed by Deputy George Scott of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in Cabazon, an unincorporated community east of Los Angeles. The video released was Friday as part of a lawsuit filed by Manning’s family, whose attorneys provided it to media. The sheriff’s department declined to comment Friday, citing the pending litigation. The family’s attorneys say the agency fought the video’s release. The sheriff’s department said in 2017 that deputies were called to an area near an outlet mall after a report of a suspicious person.