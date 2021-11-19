Rincon Classic surf competition to return in early 2022

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The 2022 Channel Islands Surfboards Rincon Classic is set to return in early 2022 after last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Organizers of the 40th annual surfing competition say it could happen any time within an 8 week window from January 15 through March 6.

The Rincon Classic has divisions for all age groups, including the 12 & under 'Gremlins' group and the 55+ 'Legends' group.

Once the surfing event is called, it will run from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for two consecutive days within the window that was announced.

Surfers can register online by clicking here.

In 2021, event organizers pivoted because of the pandemic and created a virtual video contest called RC 21 Classic Ride, Wave of the Season. Winners were chosen based on quality of wave, level of surfing, variety, style, flow and commitment.