Turkey Drive concludes Tuesday with return of in-person drop-off donation sites

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The NewsChannel 12 Turkey Drive is all set to conclude tomorrow on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with several in-person drop-off donation sites available around the Central Coast.

It will mark the return of the traditional format for the annual fundraiser, which benefits clients with Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Barbara County and SLO Food Bank in San Luis Obispo County.

Last year, the pandemic forced the event to modify into a mostly online donation campaign.

However, this year, the Turkey Drive will once again feature drop-off sites that will allow people to donate turkeys, food items and monetary donations at in-person locations.

"Really excited to see everybody in-person," said Kirsten Cahoon, Good Samaritan Director of Shelter Operations. "We're just really grateful that we're able to do this in person."

The main drop-off site will be held at NewsChannel 12 studios at 1211 W. McCoy Lane in Santa Maria. Donations made there will benefit Good Samaritan.

Good Samaritan will also hold a donation location at Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Lompoc.

SLO Food Bank will hold a location at California Fresh Market in Pismo Beach, at Vons in Atascadero and at its San Luis Obispow warehouse on Kendall Road, located near the airport.

"We unfortunately are distributing food at a higher rate and historic levels," said Branna Still, SLO Food Bank Development Director. "We are anticipating an increase in need as different emergency assistance and pandemic programs have expired, in addition to the extra stress that the holidays bring, so we are really thankful for the community leaning in."

In addition to the drop-off locations that will be held on Nov. 16, an online campaign is now up-and-running on nc12hometeam.com.

People who wish to contribute may select either SLO Food Bank or Good Samaritan and choose a monetary amount of their desire.

Another way to contribute is through the purchase of a Turkey Buck at participating area markets, including California Fresh Market in San Luis Obispo and Pismo Beach, and Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo and Los Osos.

Both local non-profit organizations emphasize the need for donations this year is greater than ever.

"The pandemic has hit the homeless community hard," said Cahoon. "This has been a really, really tough year for them. For them to know the community loves them and supports them and is there for them is just a huge, huge blessing this time of year, so can't wait to see everyone and make it a huge success this year."

"The face of hunger has truly changed in our community," said Still. "The separation of folks who are food insecure to those that are thriving is not that far in between. It's that barista at Starbucks. It's your friend that maybe had that retail job. It's someone how had a small business and their income is no longer available because of the times."

Fortunately, both also point out just how supportive the Central Coast has been to his campaign over the years.

"We are really thankful for the community leaning in," said Still. "We wouldn't be able to provide this holiday spirit and hope to those in need without your support."

"I'm really excited to see everybody in person again and just to see the love of this community," said Cahoon. "I've been doing this for so many years, and I'm always just truly taken back of how much this community loves on their homeless population and their homeless neighbors, so I'm really excited to see that again this year."

For more information about the NewsChannel 12 Turkey Drive or to donate, click here.