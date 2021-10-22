Riverbench Vineyard and Winery moves services indoors with rain in the forecast

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As Santa Maria is expected 100 percent rain in the forecast this Monday, a local winery is switching gears with its services.

Since the start of the pandemic Riverbench Vineyard and Winery has expanded its outdoors services for the health and safety of guests and employees.

As a result more guests have been making reservations throughout the year.

But with heavy rain in the forecast, crews are working to move its seating arrangements inside.

Managers are concerned about the impact the rain could have on its guests who have expressed much enthusiasm about outdoor wine tasting where masks are not required.