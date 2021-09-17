Cal Poly unveils 2022 Rose Parade float design

News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly students are channeling nursery rhymes for their latest Rose Parade float, but with a space-themed twist.

The 2022 version of the float, called 'Stargrazers,' is inspired by 'Hey Diddle Diddle.'

It is complete with a cat and a fiddle, as well as a cow jumping over the moon while wearing a jet pack made of milk cans and other farming materials.

In this twist on the beloved Mother Goose nursery rhyme, the cows, cat, and a little dog are working together to build a jetpack and make the cow's moon jump possible. The float shows the different steps in the process of making the technology needed for the jump.

“Just like our cows building their jet packs, it will take building, making mistakes, un-building, and building again for us to make this float look how it looks on parade day,” said Avi McManus, Vice President of the San Luis Obispo team, in a press release.

The Rose Parade is set to return on New Year's Day 2022 after it was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The Cal Poly float, which is put together by students from both the San Luis Obispo and Pomona campuses, is the only student-built float in the parade.

The school says the float is trying to be an example of the theme's 2022 theme: "Dream. Believe. Achieve."

This is the 133rd year for the Rose Parade and the 73rd entry from Cal Poly.