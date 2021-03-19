Carpinteria economy hangs tough despite COVID hit in many sectors

News

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Despite the economic gut punch COVID-19 has dealt most cities everywhere, Carpinteria is on the recovery.

In the South Coast Chamber of Commerce State of the City address this morning, Mayor Wade Nomura said he saw a strong interest in local resident supporting local businesses during the pandemic. That resulted in many storefronts staying open.

There were also thousands of dollars in government provided stimulus dollars to help businesses with COVID protections, including signage and customer safety protocols, that would have been an additional cost.

The city has funded many sign campaigns about personal protections while outside. There was also a chalk art program to promote mask wearing. The images of people and animals all featured a mask.

City Manager Dave Durflinger calmly revealed the city has had more expenses than income, but said hiring freezes and a "rainy day fund" of reserves will soften that impact until the recovery fully takes place.

Ahead, Carpinteria says it will remain welcoming to tourism and expect that to bring a rebound to the transient occupancy tax which fell over a million dollars.

Housing prices in Carpinteria in the last month compared to a year ago went up 37 percent , according to Peter Rupert, director of the UC Santa Barbara Economic Forecast Project. He also said the region is benefitting by the financial success of the cannabis industry.

The city is also planning for more racial equity and social justice meetings, and policy reviews to be all inclusive.

The Carpinteria Branch Library will be disconnecting from the larger regional library system this year with a city controlled operation in 2022.

Carpinteria continues to have a strong agricultural base and is influenced by the cannabis growers who are outside of the city limits but have been financially supportive of community programs, non-profits, economic recovery, food drivers, and at-home educational supplies for children.

Watch tonight on KEYT NewsChannel 3-12, and Fox 11

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today)