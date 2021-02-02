SANTA BARBARA POLICE SEARCHING FOR AT-RISK MISSING TEEN

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif- The Santa Barbara Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding an at-risk missing teenager.

Felicia Hecker, 16, went missing on January 28th when she landed at Santa Barbara Airport and purposely fled from her guardian.

Police say she was last seen on Hollister Avenue near the airport. They also say she is 5'6" tall, weighs about 130 pounds and now has all black hair. The teen could be headed to Butte County which is located in Northern California.

If you know of Hecker's whereabouts please contact police immediately.