Skip to Content
News
By
today at 9:41 pm
Published 9:57 pm

SANTA BARBARA POLICE SEARCHING FOR AT-RISK MISSING TEEN

AT RISK MISSING TEEN
(SANTA BARBARA POLICE DEPARTMENT)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif- The Santa Barbara Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding an at-risk missing teenager.

Felicia Hecker, 16, went missing on January 28th when she landed at Santa Barbara Airport and purposely fled from her guardian.

Police say she was last seen on Hollister Avenue near the airport. They also say she is 5'6" tall, weighs about 130 pounds and now has all black hair. The teen could be headed to Butte County which is located in Northern California.

If you know of Hecker's whereabouts please contact police immediately.

KKFX Fox 11 Morning / San Luis Obispo County / Santa Barbara - South County / Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County / Ventura County

Yizel Medrano

Yizel Medrano is a producer at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content