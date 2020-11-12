Solvang makes changes to holiday Julefest celebration during pandemic

News

SOLVANG, Calif. - Solvang is getting in the holiday spirit despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the city announced some of its plans for this year's Julefest celebration. The popular Christmastime event will be held from November 28 through January 1.

The event will be different than past years because of the pandemic. Organizers made modifications based on Santa Barbara County Public Health guidelines, but say the city will still be decked out for the holidays.

Solvang's Julefest will kick off November 28 with modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Solvang Chamber of Commerce)

"With so many holiday season activities being canceled this year, we are both fortunate and thrilled that we can still host some of Solvang's annual Julefest festivities. We will roll out the red Christmas carpet as we do every year, for all of our locals and visitors in need of a holiday escape, with Danish heritage flair," said Scott Shuemake, President of IDK Events, in a press release.

Among the events still moving forward this year is the annual Nisse Adventure. It's a city-wide hunt for Solvang Nisse, which are Christmas elves. The elves are hidden throughout downtown. Clues can be found here once Julefest begins. When scavengers find the elves, they scan a QR code and are entered to win a special prize after finding all of the elves.

Also back this year: food tours on Saturdays and evening candlelight tours on certain evenings.

Visitors and locals know Solvang's Christmas decoration scene does not disappoint. Once again this year, more than 100 Christmas trees will be placed outside of businesses and a decorating contest will be held similar to the Scarecrow Fest, which just wrapped up.

"Solvang Julefest is a holiday season staple on California's Central Coast. We're hoping to keep as many of the aspects that everyone looks forward to, as possible, while enhancing the overall Christmas vibe in town through COVID-safer, open-air opportunities," said Shuemake. "As we said last year, we're in the business of making memories through experiences. We still take that job very seriously, and Solvang Julefest 2020 will be no different."

Additional announcements about Julefest are expected over the next month.

