today at 11:38 pm
Published 11:17 pm

‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera presumed dead after son found alone on boat in Lake Piru

Ventura County Sheriff's Helicopter search for missing actress Naya Rivera
Ventura County Sheriff's Office

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirm a missing person on Lake Piru is 33-year-old 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera.

According to KCBS, Rivera's 4-year-old son was found floating alone in a rented boat in Lake Piru. The pair rented the boat around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Three hours later, boaters found the boy by himself.

Her son, Josey, was unharmed and told investigators they were swimming, but his mother never got back into the boat.

Rivera is most known for her role in Glee as Santana.

View this post on Instagram

just the two of us

A post shared by Naya Rivera (@nayarivera) on

Rivera posted this picture with her son the day before she went missing.

This is a developing story.

Katie Karl

Katie Karl is a producer at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

