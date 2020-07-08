‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera presumed dead after son found alone on boat in Lake Piru
VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirm a missing person on Lake Piru is 33-year-old 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera.
According to KCBS, Rivera's 4-year-old son was found floating alone in a rented boat in Lake Piru. The pair rented the boat around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Three hours later, boaters found the boy by himself.
Her son, Josey, was unharmed and told investigators they were swimming, but his mother never got back into the boat.
Rivera is most known for her role in Glee as Santana.
This is a developing story.
