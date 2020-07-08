‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera presumed dead after son found alone on boat in Lake Piru

News

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirm a missing person on Lake Piru is 33-year-old 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

According to KCBS, Rivera's 4-year-old son was found floating alone in a rented boat in Lake Piru. The pair rented the boat around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Three hours later, boaters found the boy by himself.

Her son, Josey, was unharmed and told investigators they were swimming, but his mother never got back into the boat.

Rivera is most known for her role in Glee as Santana.

View this post on Instagram just the two of us A post shared by Naya Rivera (@nayarivera) on Jul 7, 2020 at 3:15pm PDT Rivera posted this picture with her son the day before she went missing.

This is a developing story.