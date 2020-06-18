George Floyd mural vandalized in Santa Barbara

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A large mural in Santa Barbara with George Floyd's face and final words "Please, I Can't Breathe" was vandalized overnight.

Someone spray painted "All Lives Matter" in yellow over the original text of the mural, which is located on the side of EOS Lounge on Haley Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

The city department that oversees vandalism was at the scene and filed a report. Video cameras are on the building where this happened.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when it becomes available.