Sansum facing financial challenges, layoffs planned

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Sansum Clinic, a nonprofit health care group with more than 200 providers at 22 locations in Santa Barbara County, is facing "considerable financial challenges" and has told employees it foresees difficult decisions regarding temporary staffing adjustments.

Employees were notified in a March 23 recorded phone message that Sansum is looking for ways to temporarily reduce costs in response to the fallout from the Coronavirus crisis.

NewsChannel 3 has learned Sansum will announce layoffs Friday. We will be speaking with the CEO of the company this afternoon and this story will be updated.

In a letter posted to the Sansum Clinic website on March 22 titled "Employee Covid-19 Updates," the company discussed the "difficult decision to cancel many non-essential and elective visits." Samsun said it was offering limited Telehealth appointments.

The letter continued: "We want to be transparent in acknowledging that the significant decrease in patient volumes means that we may not need all functions at this time. We are making temporary staffing adjustments to help us weather the financial challenges we are facing and will have more clarity on this important topic early this week. We are very focused on ensuring we are appropriately staffed in all departments that are still seeing patients."

"We are monitoring the development of government sponsored, COVID-19 employee assistance programs and will continue to make sure you are aware of what is available to our workforce and how to access it."

In its 99th year, Sansum is the oldest and largest nonprofit outpatient health care provider on the Central Coast.