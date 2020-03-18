San Luis Obispo declares local emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic

News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - On the heels of a National Emergency declaration, the California State of Emergency and San Luis Obispo County's Proclamation of a Local Emergency, the city of San Luis Obispo is following suit.

The SLO City Council adopted a resolution Tuesday night proclaiming a local emergency within the the city related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This move allows the city to access state and federal funds.

Prior to adopting this formal proclamation, San Luis Obispo had already taken several actions to reduce the impacts and limit the spread of coronavirus:

Developed a Continuity of Operations Plan to ensure essential City services such as public safety, water and wastewater will remain in place

Provided regular updates to the public

Postponed or cancelled special events and gatherings

Canceled non-essential public meetings

Implemented safety guidelines for City employees and supporting employees to work from home

Temporarily closed City facilities

Temporarily prohibited alcohol sales at on-site alcohol-serving establishments in the City during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday

Adjusted City bus routes to reflect local school closures and enacted measures for employee and rider safety

Placed handwashing stations outside of City Hall

In addition, the City’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was activated on March 16, 2020. The EOC, will serve as a central point for coordinating services and resources to protect the community in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Luis Obispo has set up an e-notification system to receive the latest updates. You can sign up for those alerts at slocity.org.