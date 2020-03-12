Deputies arrest two involved in deadly shooting in Oxnard

News

OXNARD, Calif. -- Ventura County Sheriff's deputies arrested two people involved in a deadly shooting that happened on January 11.

Deputies arrested Alfonso Islas, 25, Oxnard and Fher Ortega, 19, Oxnard for murder, gang involvement and conspiracy to commit murder on early Wednesday morning.

On January 1 at around 12:38 a.m., the Sheriff's deputies received a call of shots fired in the unincorporated area of El Rio.

Deputies responded and located a male victim, Pete Mendez, with a gunshot wound.

Mendez was treated by emergency medical personnel and was transported to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation determined that Mendez was traveling north along Alvarado Street when the occupant of another car shot a firearm which struck the vehicle and the victim.

The suspects in this crime have since been identified as Islas and Ortega.

Ventura County Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau, Ventura County Sheriff's Gang Unit and Oxnard Police Department arrested Islas and Ortega Wednesday morning.

Both Islas and Ortega are currently in custody at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility and scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on March 16.

Islas' bail is set at $3 million.

Ortega's bail is set at $750,000.