Lompoc Restaurant Week 2026 officially underway
LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) – Lompoc's annual restaurant week is officially underway for 2026, running until Feb. 22nd.
Diners have options to try restaurants throughout the city both new and old under affordable prices of $20.26 plus tax and tip.
All of the restaurants below will participate in the festivities this week:
- Old Town Kitchen and Bar
- Capulin Eats and Provisions
- Camins 2 Dreams
- El Pollo Loco
- Longoria Wines
- Mi Amore Pizza and Pasta
- Eye on I
- Hangar 7 Social House
- Johnny's Bar and Grill
- O'Cairns Inn and Suites
- Valle Eatery and Bar