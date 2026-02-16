Skip to Content
Lompoc Restaurant Week 2026 officially underway

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) – Lompoc's annual restaurant week is officially underway for 2026, running until Feb. 22nd.

Diners have options to try restaurants throughout the city both new and old under affordable prices of $20.26 plus tax and tip.

All of the restaurants below will participate in the festivities this week:

  • Old Town Kitchen and Bar
  • Capulin Eats and Provisions
  • Camins 2 Dreams
  • El Pollo Loco
  • Longoria Wines
  • Mi Amore Pizza and Pasta
  • Eye on I
  • Hangar 7 Social House
  • Johnny's Bar and Grill
  • O'Cairns Inn and Suites
  • Valle Eatery and Bar
