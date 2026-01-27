Santa Maria-Bonita School District to Begin Kindergarten Registration

Below is a press release from the Santa Maria-Bonita School District regarding Kindergarten and Transitional Kindergarten (TK) registration.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria-Bonita School District (SMBSD) is pleased to announce that registration for Kindergarten and Transitional Kindergarten (TK) for the upcoming school year will officially begin on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Families may pick up a registration packet at any elementary school within the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. For those requiring personalized assistance with the enrollment process, the district encourages parents and guardians to visit their nearest neighborhood school, Family Resource Centers, or the Souza Student Support Center.

Eligibility and Enrollment Details

The district’s TK program is specifically designed for children who will turn four years old on or before September 1, 2026. Families with children currently enrolled in a district TK program can enjoy a streamlined process; these students will be automatically enrolled in Kindergarten for the next term, and parents do not need to complete a new registration packet.

Required Documentation

To ensure a smooth enrollment experience, families should be prepared to provide the following documents:

Proof of Residence: A current utility bill (gas, water, electricity, or internet) or a formal letter from a landlord.

Immunization Records: Up-to-date vaccination history.

Official Identification: A birth certificate or passport for the child.



Support for Families

SMBSD is committed to ensuring every child has access to education, regardless of their current circumstances. Families who are missing required paperwork or are currently experiencing homelessness are encouraged to contact the district’s Family Resource Centers for additional support and assistance. Family Resource Center staff can be reached at the following numbers: (805) 623-1029, (805) 361-6738 or (805) 361-6931.

