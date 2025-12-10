City of Goleta Announces Winners of Annual Window Decorating Contest
Below is a press release from the City of Goleta regarding the winners of their annual Window Decorating Contest!
GOLETA, Calif. – Drumroll please…the City of Goleta is excited to announce the winners of our Third Annual Window Decorating Contest! A big thank you to the businesses and community volunteers who helped make the Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade route this past Saturday, December 6, 2025, merry and bright.
It was a tough decision again this year, but the panel of three judges selected the following winners:
- Best Overall Window – Classic Collision
- Most Creative Theme – Larry’s 8 Day Auto Parts
- Most Festive Display – The Edge Salon & Barbershop
- Honorable Mention – Goleta Bakery
- People’s Choice Award – Classic Collision
Community members voted for the People’s Choice Award by viewing photos of the participating businesses on the City’s social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram and X) or through an online photo album and letting the City know their top choice by leaving a comment or sending an email.
Thank you to Fuel Depot for providing prizes for the winners.
A big shout out to three amazing community volunteers — Peichi Waite, Matt Martins, and Arielle Goodson — for leading the effort to paint and decorate a vacant Old Town window storefront ahead of the holiday parade.
See for yourself photos of the participating businesses online here. Or you can head over to Hollister Avenue in Old Town from Orange to Kinman and check them out for yourself. The displays will be up throughout the rest of the holiday season.
Happy holidays!
Traducción al español:
GOLETA, Calif. – Redoble de tambores, por favor… ¡la Ciudad de Goleta se complace en anunciar a los ganadores de nuestro Tercer Concurso Anual de Decoración de Vitrinas! Un enorme agradecimiento a los negocios y a los voluntarios de la comunidad que ayudaron a que la ruta del Desfile Navideño de Old Town Goleta, que tuvo lugar el pasado sábado 6 de diciembre de 2025, brillara con alegría festiva.
La decisión fue difícil una vez más este año, pero el panel de tres jueces seleccionó a los siguientes ganadores:
- Mejor General – Classic Collision
- Más Creativo – Larry’s 8 Day Auto Parts
- Más Festiva – The Edge Salon & Barbershop
- Mención Honorífica – Goleta Bakery
- Premio del Público – Classic Collision
Los miembros de la comunidad votaron por el Premio del Público al ver fotos de los negocios participantes en las cuentas de redes sociales de la Ciudad (Facebook, Instagram y X), o a través de un álbum de fotos en línea, y enviaron su elección dejando un comentario o enviando un correo electrónico.
Gracias a Fuel Depot por proporcionar los premios para los ganadores.
Un gran agradecimiento a tres increíbles voluntarios de la comunidad — Peichi Waite, Matt Martins y Arielle Goodson — por liderar el esfuerzo para pintar y decorar una vitrina vacía en Old Town antes del desfile festivo.
Vea usted mismo las fotos de los negocios participantes en línea aquí. O puede dirigirse a Hollister Avenue en Old Town, desde Orange hasta Kinman, y verlas en persona. Las exhibiciones permanecerán durante el resto de la temporada navideña.
¡Felices fiestas!